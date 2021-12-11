Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 6.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 65,002 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 7,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,166,577 shares of company stock valued at $122,397,049 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.