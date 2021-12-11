Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 271.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 152,117 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12,771.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,710 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

