Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GCP opened at $31.77 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 127.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

