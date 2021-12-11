Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Overstock.com worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.