Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $391.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

