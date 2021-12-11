Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,967 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of OneSpan worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

