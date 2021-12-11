Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 5,531 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of HURN opened at $46.95 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.