Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,899 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 15,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Groupon worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN opened at $22.34 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

