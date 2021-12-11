Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,885 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of RCKT opened at $22.71 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

