Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of DMC Global worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

