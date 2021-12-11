Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Bank of America upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

