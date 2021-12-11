Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Glatfelter worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

In other Glatfelter news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.