Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of JOYY worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

YY stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

