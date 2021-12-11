Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 18,288 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,096,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Barclays began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

