Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,461 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of HealthStream worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HSTM stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a PE ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.