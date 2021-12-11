Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.28% of Park Aerospace worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.39 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

