Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,457 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $731,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $244,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 79.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.