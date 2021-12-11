Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,091 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after buying an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,331,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

