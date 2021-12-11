Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.