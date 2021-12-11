Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.74 and the highest is $3.94. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.93. 450,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,681. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.35 and a 200 day moving average of $302.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

