Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.56.

NYSE:PH opened at $318.93 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.35 and its 200-day moving average is $302.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

