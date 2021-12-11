ParkinGo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $579.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.46 million and $579.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.06 or 0.99072295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00050712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.00768485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

