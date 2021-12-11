PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.49

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $69.29 million and approximately $805,909.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.00403278 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010378 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $692.38 or 0.01424828 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

