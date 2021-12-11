Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,583.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Particl has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $4,583.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012472 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00057508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00550400 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,757,038 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

