Patron Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Patron has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $4,505.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.