Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,679 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,874 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.06 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

