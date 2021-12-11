Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 293.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.0% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 83.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.