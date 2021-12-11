Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Xilinx accounts for 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,696 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $3,796,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $217.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

