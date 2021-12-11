Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,263 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,263 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

ADSK opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

