Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

