PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $10,313.71 and approximately $30.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00398163 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.