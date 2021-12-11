PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

