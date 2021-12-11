Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock worth $26,061,625. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.45.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

