PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

