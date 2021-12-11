PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.