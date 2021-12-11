pEOS Market Capitalization Reaches $8.43 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 59% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and $1,061.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.16 or 0.08216424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00081495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,787.54 or 1.00060599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

