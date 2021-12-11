PEPS Coin Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $5,801.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00176951 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

