PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $169.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

