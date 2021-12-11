Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.59. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 41,516 shares.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at C$371,302.80.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.