Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 383,807 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.03.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

