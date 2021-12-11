Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

POFCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.73 during trading hours on Friday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

