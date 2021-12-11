PGGM Investments Acquires 16,102 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2,181.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.00 and its 200-day moving average is $251.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

