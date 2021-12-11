PGGM Investments Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,698 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

