PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $621,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.62 and a 200 day moving average of $295.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

