PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Santander Consumer USA worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SC. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

NYSE SC opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

