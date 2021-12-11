PGGM Investments Buys 15,643 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,808,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

