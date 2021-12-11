PGGM Investments Buys 17,656 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 137.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Tower were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.10. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

