PGGM Investments Buys 44,022 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

STLD opened at $60.07 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

