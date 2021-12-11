PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,098 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.