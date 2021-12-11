PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,186 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $3,132,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,976 shares of company stock worth $50,879,157. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.