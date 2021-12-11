PGGM Investments Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

